Sobriety Checkpoint Planned in Ward County
The North Dakota Highway Patrol on Monday announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ward County on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The DUI checkpoint at a predetermined location is in collaboration with the Ward County Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint will result in impaired drivers being removed from the road, while resulting in a minimal travel delay for sober drivers, the patrol said.
Impaired driving is a public safety threat throughout North Dakota, the patrol said. Approximately half of fatal crashes each year are alcohol-related.