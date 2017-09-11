Search
    Sobriety Checkpoint Planned in Ward County

    By Sun Staff Today at 10:42 a.m.
    The North Dakota Highway Patrol on Monday announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ward County on Saturday, Sept. 16.

    The DUI checkpoint at a predetermined location is in collaboration with the Ward County Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint will result in impaired drivers being removed from the road, while resulting in a minimal travel delay for sober drivers, the patrol said.

    Impaired driving is a public safety threat throughout North Dakota, the patrol said. Approximately half of fatal crashes each year are alcohol-related.

