About 250,000 North Dakotans affected by Equifax breach

Equifax is a consumer credit reporting agency. Last week the company announced hackers had stolen personal information, including Social Security numbers and in some cases credit card numbers, of more than 143 million Americans.

Stenehjem said North Dakotans who are concerned about the security breach should check Equifax’s website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to determine if they are affected by the theft. He said people checking the website should do so from a secure computer because people must provide the last six digits of their Social Security number.

Stenehjem said placing a security freeze on an individual’s credit file may prevent anyone else from opening fraudulent new accounts. He said placing a security freeze on a credit file doesn’t affect a person’s credit score and the freeze can be temporarily lifted by the consumer if necessary. A person may also place a fraud alert on his or her credit report. The alert is good for 90 days and lets legitimate creditors know there is a potential for unauthorized users of a person’s credit information. Go to https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/consumer-resources/identity-theft/credit-security-freeze to learn more about placing a security freeze.

Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection Division, said North Dakota residents are entitled to a free credit report each year from each of the three credit reporting agencies. Go to https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/consumer-resources/consumer-rights for more information.