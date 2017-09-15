Firing ’em up: Steam Threshers is about the tractors

Steinhagen and dozens of other owners and operators of these large machines are in New Rockford this weekend for the 59th annual Central North Dakota Steam Threshers Reunion. The reunion is a chance for the owners and operators of the steam-powered machines, some of which are over 100 years old, to show off these examples of antique technology.

Steinhagen said he has been coming to the reunion for about 10 years for one purpose: to operate a 1913 Nichols & Shepard Co. steam engine tractor owned by Tom Anderson of New Rockford.

“It’s a bug I inherited,” Steinhagen said about working on and driving large, steam-powered tractors. “My uncles and a grandpa gave me that bug.”

Steinhagen said he just sold his own steam-powered tractor, a 1913 Case, last week. He said working on these massive machines, figuring out how the machines work and keeping them working, is most of the reason he likes the tractors.

“You have to tinker with them all the time,” he said. “I like that, I like that as a challenge.”

Steinhagen said he enjoys working on the Nichols & Shepard tractor because it is a two-cylinder engine, versus the single-cylinder engine he had in his Case tractor.

“It’s easier to run a double (cylinder) than a single,” he said.

Seeing what is in front of a large, steam-powered tractor is a challenge, Steinhagen said. When the tractor is working hard it can go through 1,000 gallons of water a day and use a cord of wood.

“But, the tractor can pull 8 bottoms, which is pretty impressive,” he said. A bottom refers to a device on a plow that turns up the topsoil when plowing.

Rick Halldorson of Minnesota said he was at the threshers reunion to operate a 1913 40-horse steam-powered Avery tractor owned by Mark Pedersen of Luverne, N.D. Halldorson said he first came to the reunion with his dad when he was 6 years old. He started coming back when he got his steam license from Minnesota and has been driving the Avery for Pedersen for the last two or three years.

Halldorson said on a colder day like Friday, it takes about two to three hours to get a steam-powered tractor up and running for the day. He said the giant metal tractors weren’t around too long before gas-powered tractors came along.

“Then came the rubber-tired tractors, and they pretty much replaced all the hard-tired tractors,” he said.

Halldorson said he keeps coming back to the threshers reunion because he thinks it’s important for people to remember their heritage.

“If we don’t know where we came from, we won’t know where we’re going,” he said.

If you go

What: The 59th Annual Central North Dakota Steam Threshers Reunion

Where: Eddy County Fairgrounds, 7th Avenue South, New Rockford, N.D.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Tickets: Adults, $7 a day, $10 for two-day pass; students age 13-17, $4 a day, $6 for two-day pass; children ages 12 and younger are free.

Information: http://bit.ly/threshersreunion.