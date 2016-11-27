Winter storm conditions through Wednesday

Foster, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, Stutsman and Wells counties are among the 36 North Dakota counties that are included in the storm watch. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected across the James River Valley starting tonight and going through Wednesday, the NWS said.

Stutsman County should expect more snow to the west and more sleet and freezing rain to the east, said Bill Abeling, a meteorologist with the NWS in Bismarck. Western Stutsman County will get as much as 8 to 10 inches of snow, he said, while eastern Stutsman County, including the Jamestown area, should have 4 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday.

Rain and sleet will transition to snow as temperatures change, Abeling said. Higher temperatures during the day should help melt snow and ice that accumulates overnight, he said, with more snow forming as temperatures drop overnight.

The wintery conditions and blowing snow caused by winds in excess of 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph over the three days will contribute to driving hazards, he said.

The extended forecast includes a 20 percent chance of snow on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures between 21 and 31 degrees.