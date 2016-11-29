The travel alert includes Jamestown, Valley City, Ashley, Ellendale and surrounding areas.

Motorists should also be aware that travel conditions can change quickly, and blowing and drifting snow with heavy accumulation throughout the night will continue to create hazardous driving conditions, which could lead to roads being blocked, especially at bridges or sheltered areas.

A travel alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or visit http://www.dot.nd.gov.