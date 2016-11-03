Tired this week? More time to sleep on Sunday

When turning the clocks back an hour, it is also a good reminder to check the batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.

Daylight saving time first began in the United States back on 1918 when it was called "Fast Time”.

In July, 1908, Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada became the first location to use daylight saving time.

Germany was in fact the first country to adopt daylight saving time.

The only states within the United States which do not participate in daylight saving time are Hawaii and most of Arizona. In addition, the American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

Enjoy the extra hour sleep.