The cable news outlet is clearly being fed audio from Congressman Kevin Cramer’s appearances on talk radio shows in the state. Stories about his internet browser history and his ill-advised attempt at nuance in the Spicer/Hitler affair came from his frequent appearances on talk radio shows.

It’s a little hard to believe that CNN’s people just happen to be listening to radio broadcasts in North Dakota. Much more believable is that political operatives, probably working on behalf of the Democrats, are feeding this audio to CNN.

Which is fine. That’s how it works.

The latest CNN story about Cramer, though, was probably pitched by Republicans.

