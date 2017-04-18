On the other side were special interest groups ranging from local government associations to the North Dakota Chamber of Commerce who argued that abolishing the property tax would mean a loss of local control and hikes to other taxes such as the sales or income tax.

For their part, state lawmakers stepped in and promised voters that if they killed the ballot measure we’d get property tax relief from the state level. Which we did, of a sort. State officials bought down local property taxes by increasing state spending on K-12 education and straight-up buy downs of local taxes.

