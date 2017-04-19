Port: Lawmakers passed solid reforms to North Dakota’s voter ID laws
In their previous session North Dakota lawmakers passed a law tightening up the state’s voter ID laws.
Unfortunately, those reforms were struck down by a federal judge shortly before the 2016 election, so last year the state’s residents cast ballots based on the bad old laws. Which require an ID but, if you don’t have one, allowed you to cast a ballot anyway as long as you sign an affidavit confirming that you are who you say you are and you live where you say you live.
Affidavits which, for the most part, aren’t verified. And if they are ever reviewed, it’s done well after election results have been certified and the winners sworn into office, at which point little can be done even if fraud is detected.