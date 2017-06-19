Port: That Supreme Court ruling won’t change a thing with the Fighting Sioux nickname controversy
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling today regarding offensive trademarks, and now some supporters of the University of North Dakota’s retired Fighting Sioux nickname are saying it gives them new hopethat their beloved logo/nickname might be restored.
They’re wrong. The Supreme Court case really isn’t related at all.
The SCOTUS opinion in question (read it here) dealt with whether a band name, The Slants, could be registered as a federal trademark. The federal government argued that the name was offensive, “slants” being a racial pejorative deployed against Asian Americans.
The band, made up of Asian Americans, argued that a ban on their trademark violates their 1st amendment rights. The Supreme Court agreed.