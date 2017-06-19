They’re wrong. The Supreme Court case really isn’t related at all.

The SCOTUS opinion in question (read it here) dealt with whether a band name, The Slants, could be registered as a federal trademark. The federal government argued that the name was offensive, “slants” being a racial pejorative deployed against Asian Americans.

The band, made up of Asian Americans, argued that a ban on their trademark violates their 1st amendment rights. The Supreme Court agreed.

