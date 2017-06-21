Search
    Port: Where is this wave of anti-Trump backlash we were promised?

    By Rob Port Today at 9:24 a.m.
    Democrat Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris Aluka Berry / Reuters

    As I’m sure you know by now, Republican Karen Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District last night. She will be the first woman sent to the U.S. House from Georgia.

    Not that you’ll hear much hype about that since Republican women breaking glass ceilings is different. Or something.

    The race was widely touted by the left as a referendum on President Donald Trump, and while Democrats can legitimately say that they made the race pretty close in district that historically votes strongly Republican, it’s still a loss.

