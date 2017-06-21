Port: Where is this wave of anti-Trump backlash we were promised?
As I’m sure you know by now, Republican Karen Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District last night. She will be the first woman sent to the U.S. House from Georgia.
Not that you’ll hear much hype about that since Republican women breaking glass ceilings is different. Or something.
The race was widely touted by the left as a referendum on President Donald Trump, and while Democrats can legitimately say that they made the race pretty close in district that historically votes strongly Republican, it’s still a loss.