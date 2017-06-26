Port: Heidi Heitkamp blasted in the New York Times for being 'uninterested in sexism and misogyny'
Here in North Dakota junior Senator Heidi Heitkamp has made a really big deal about the issue of human trafficking. See this interview as evidence of her passion for the issue.
Heitkamp’s concern is justified. Human trafficking is an awful thing worthy of scrutiny and action by policymakers.
So it’s interesting, then, that during a committee hearing recently during which two women testified about the treatment of women in Islamic regimes Senator Heitkamp seemed largely checked out.