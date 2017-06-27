The issue is the same in each state, separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of the government. In each state the third branch of government, the judicial branch, will be asked to decide the issue.

In each state, the issue arose in the same way, through the use of the line-item veto. Both state constitutions give governors this power.

Political circumstances are different in the two states, of course. In North Dakota, Republicans control both the executive and legislative branches. In Minnesota, Republicans control the Legislature, but the governor is a Democrat.

North Dakota's governor is a newbie. He was elected in November, sworn in December and has just finished his first half year in office. Minnesota's governor is well into his second term in office. He's been governor for more than six years.

Mark Dayton, Minnesota's governor, is a career politician, though he bears the name of one of the state's most famous business brands. He's a member of the department store Dayton family.

Doug Burgum, North Dakota's governor, has a pedigree, too: four generations in the grain trade. His mother was dean of North Dakota State University's College of Home Economics and the Republican national committee woman for thet state.

Unlike Dayton, however, Burgum is an entrepreneur who built a software company and sold it to Microsoft, making a fortune for himself, members of his family who invested in his dream and employees who helped him achieve it.

Dayton's business background is a legacy, in other words.

Burgum's is self-made. Dayton's is old-fashioned. Burgum's is new-fangled.

In North Dakota, observers have suggested that Burgum blundered in his line item vetoes because he is inexperienced politically and didn't work closely with legislators on any kind of program.

In Minnesota some see Dayton's veto as both partisan and punitive. He wasn't able to reach agreement on budget issues with legislators, so he vetoed the appropriation for the legislative branch.

Clearly Dayton intended the veto as a bargaining ploy. He imagined it would bring Republican leaders to make concessions on other budget bills. That didn't happen, however.

This is the single veto at issue in Minnesota.

Several vetoes are involved in the North Dakota case, but none goes so far as Dayton has gone. In some cases, Burgum struck language rather than funding, and those are the troublesome items. Another difference between the states is that the Minnesota veto came after a special session that became necessary because adjournment deadlines were missed during the regular session. North Dakota legislators met their deadline, but just barely. Initially there was talk of a special session to attempt to override Burgum's vetoes, but North

Dakota lawmakers decided to look into legal action instead.

The issue is more advanced in Minnesota. Both sides have "lawyered up," anticipating a hearing before the Supreme Court later in the summer. In the meantime, they've agreed to fund the Legislature through October, past the court's likely decision day.

In North Dakota the case hasn't advanced so far. The Legislative Management Committee did vote last week to proceed, but another vote will be taken before any suit is actually filed. In the meantime, the Legislative Council staff is digging into precedents and pondering whether or not to hire legal counsel.

The governor's office would ordinarily turn to the attorney general for legal advice, but legislators beat him to it in this case. In response to their request for an opinion, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said that some of Burgum's vetoes violated the state constitution.

Then there's the political wrinkle: Burgum defeated Stenehjem in Republican gubernatorial primary last year. His victory was seen as a significant rebuke to the Republican Party establishment. As a result, Burgum's relationship with both Stenehjem and legislative leaders

hasn't been especially close.

Legal precedents may favor the Legislature in these cases in both states. In Minnesota, the constitution arguably presumes that the Legislature will be funded, since executive and legislative branches are regarded as equal. In North Dakota, the constitution limits the line item

veto to actual appropriations. Governors aren't permitted to cherry pick policies that won't be funded.

It's always risky to prejudge what a court will do, of course, just as it's risky to guess what verdict a jury might return. These things depend on precedent and argument, after all, and not on politics.

Perhaps there's no coincidence involved at all — but rather another example of two states working out a fundamental issue in American government, the separate powers of each branch.

What we have here is another iteration of the national experiment driven by each state's political circumstance.

Mike Jacobs is a former editor and publisher of the Herald. Email him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.