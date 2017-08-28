Port: Republican Tom Campbell is already carpet bombing North Dakotans with TV ads
State Senator Tom Campbell just dropped his third television ad of the 2018 election cycle.
Last week we got “Combine and a Prayer” as well as the pro-Trump ad “Message,” this week we get “Threshing.” Which Campbell turns into an agriculturally-themed pun.
He’s going to give Washington a threshing.
Do you get it? Because he’s a conservative outsider who has spent six years in the Legislature and is endorsed by dozens of members of that “good old boys club“?