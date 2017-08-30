News yesterday is that six activists, calling themselves “water protectors” as those trying to obstruct DAPL did, were arrested in Wisconsin. The incident represents the third time in the last nine days that construction was shut down because of the actions of anti-oil zealots.

If the people in charge of the project are on edge, they should be. The DAPL project was delayed by months of often violent and illegal protests, something which added tens of millions of dollars in expenses to the project from damaged equipment, delays, and additional security personnel.

Click here to continue reading the post.