Port: Protest groups must be held civilly liable for harm done to lawful, permitted industry
I’m sure the folks at Enbridge, who are in the process of building the Line 3 Replacement pipeline which crosses down from Canada through the northeast corner of North Dakota and across Minnesota to Wisconson, are apprehensive that their project will turn into as big of a mess as the Dakota Access Pipeline did.
News yesterday is that six activists, calling themselves “water protectors” as those trying to obstruct DAPL did, were arrested in Wisconsin. The incident represents the third time in the last nine days that construction was shut down because of the actions of anti-oil zealots.
If the people in charge of the project are on edge, they should be. The DAPL project was delayed by months of often violent and illegal protests, something which added tens of millions of dollars in expenses to the project from damaged equipment, delays, and additional security personnel.