Port: "When Two Enemies Are Talking, They’re Not Fighting"
Not so long ago I had as a guest on my radio show Fargo-area citizen Peter Tefft. You can listen to the interview here.
At the time, in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Tefft had been making headlines not only as an attendee of that Virginia rally but as a potential organizer for a similar event in the Fargo area. I wanted to talk to the guy, who is described in the media as a “white nationalist” but describes himself as a “pro-white civil rights leader”, because I think it’s important to try and understand people like him.
I got a lot of grief over it. Here’s one profane example representative of the sort of feedback the interview received.
So why did I talk to someone like Tefft on my radio show? I was actually inspired by Daryl Davis, the subject of a recent documentary called Accidental Courtesy.