Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: Expect Trump to turn up the heat on Heitkamp during ND visit

    By Rob Port Today at 9:43 a.m.
    Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Bismarck, N.D., May 26, 2016. File photo. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)

    News broke yesterday that President Donald Trump will be visiting the Bismarck/Mandan area next week. It will be Trump’s second visit to North Dakota in the last two years, and his first as a sitting President.

    It’ll also be the first visit to North Dakota by a sitting President since Barack Obama went to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2014.

    We don’t know where, specifically, Trump will be visiting. Rumor is that it might be the refinery there. Senator John Hoeven has said that a specific venue hasn’t been finalized yet, but that they want an energy-themed backdrop for the speech.

    One thing we can expect, though, is that Trump will probably look to turn up the heat on Senator Heidi Heitkamp during his visit.

    Click to keep reading.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portHeidi HeitkampNorth DakotaDonald Trump
    Advertisement
    randomness