On the other hand is the rest of the North Dakota electorate which gave Trump a resounding victory over Hillary Clinton in last year’s election and which continue to give the President some of the highest approval ratings in the nation.

Heitkamp needs the latter group to win re-election in 2018, much more so than the former group, which is why she welcome President Trump to North Dakota with open arms last week. She knows which side her political bread is buttered on, but the move has gone over like a lead balloon among Heitkamp’s fellow Democrats.

“[D]oes she actually feel President Donald Trump coming to Bismarck is a good thing?” Greg Hodur, a former chairman of the state Democratic party, wrote in an indignant letter to the editor published by the Fargo Forum today.

