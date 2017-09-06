Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

When accused abductors left for lunch, teen ran and swam to escape before finding help

    Port: Gov. Burgum says North Dakotans love President Trump for his 'Straight Talk'

    By Rob Port Today at 2:59 p.m.
    Doug Burgum, right, winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, holds a press conference with running mate Brent Sanford on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    President Donald Trump earned nearly 63 of the vote in North Dakota last year, and earlier this year a Gallup poll showed he was more popular in this state than any other not named West Virginia.

    Why do North Dakotans like Trump so much? I asked Governor Doug Burgum that question today on my radio show as the President flew toward the state to deliver an address on tax reform.

    “People in North Dakota are self-reliant,” he told me, adding that the people here appreciate Trump’s “straight talk” and that he’s “not overly reliant on being politically correct.”

    Burgum said he felt “gratitude” toward President Trump for the visit.

    “Look he’s coming…eight months into his term,” the Governor said. “He isn’t showing up in his last year to check a box.”

    Click to read the rest at Say Anything.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portdoug burgumDonald Trump
    Advertisement
    randomness