Port: Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s voting pattern moves away from Democrats the closer she gets to Election Day
Senator Heidi Heitkamp invests a lot of time in cultivating an image of herself as a centrist. A moderate Democrat.
That’s why Heitkamp is playing patty cake with President Donald Trump, a man most of her Democratic base sees as a tyrant.
But Republicans, and the NDGOP specifically, tell a different story. They argue that Heitkamp claiming to be a moderate is a put on. A political strategy aimed at masking a far more liberal voting record.