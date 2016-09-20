1900 farmer loses his pants at harvest

There was a lot going on in Jamestown and in North Dakota in September of 1900.

It was an election year and some of the national political figures were coming through town on whistle-stop tours.

Theodore Roosevelt, candidate for vice president on the Republican ticket, and William J. Bryan, presidential hopeful on the Democratic ticket, both made stops in the North Dakota that month.

Roosevelt traveled the Northern Pacific line and made stops in Fargo, Jamestown and Bismarck, while Bryan was on the Great Northern line with stops across the northern part of the state.

Then there was the matter of two hangings at the North Dakota penitentiary. The newspaper devoted articles to the construction of the gallows and other details. Evidently the rope for a proper hanging had to be brought in from Chicago. North Dakota rope just wouldn’t do.

There was also the matter of a little gold rush in LaMoure County that spilled into the southern part of Stutsman County. The Kulm Messenger reported 300 gold claims had been filed although William Saye, a farmer in Sharlow Township and about 3 miles from the claims, didn’t see much potential profit in gold mining.

“I have been haying and did not stop to file on a claim,” he told The Jamestown Alert. “I think (hay) will result just as profitable for me.”

On the national news front, a hurricane in Texas killed 10,000 people and made the front page in Jamestown. There were also the normal political stories on national, state and local levels.

With all this content, the weekly Jamestown Alert sometimes ran as large as 16 pages. Some issues included a German language page for immigrants to the area who wanted to keep in touch with their old language and ways.

Not that The Jamestown Alert couldn’t devote a little space on its pages for a little humor. This story originated with The Courtenay Gazette but was picked up by a number of newspapers around North Dakota.

It seems Jay Hall, a Minnesota steam engineer, was running a threshing crew in the Courtenay area. One Saturday, he was on the top of the engine boiler checking that everything was working properly when the hem of one of his pant legs became caught in one of the gears.

Hall noticed the problem and braced himself. This prevented the machine from pulling his leg into the gears and breaking bone and flesh. Instead, the machine tore off most of his pants.

By the time he extricated himself from the steam engine, all that was left of his trousers was the waistband held in place by a pair of suspenders. Given the clothing of the time, he likely had on a union suit and a long-sleeve shirt, so modesty wasn’t an issue. Still, it had to be a harrowing experience.

“Although he was badly scared he did not lose his presence of mind and very cooly walked around and shut down the engine and waited until another pair of pants was brought to him,” reported The Courtenay Gazette.

Hopefully we don’t have any similar problems with this year’s harvest.

