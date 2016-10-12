Corrected - The importance of breast cancer screening

Roughly 40,000 women and men die from breast cancer each year. In North Dakota alone, an estimated 80 will die from the disease in 2016, but thanks to early detection and improved treatments, death rates from breast cancer have been declining since 1989. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the perfect opportunity to learn more about breast screening guidelines.

While the value of early detection is widely recognized, conflicting screening recommendations can cause confusion about the age, frequency and method of screening. Why is there a lack of consensus? There are several reasons, including differing interpretations of data and changing screening or treatment options:

* The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women at average risk of breast cancer receive mammograms every two years beginning at age 50. For women ages 40 to 49, the Task Force encourages women to speak to their doctors to decide whether screening is appropriate for them.

* The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of 27 leading cancer centers, recommends women at average risk at age 40 and older receive an annual mammogram and consider digital breast tomosynthesis. Digital breast tomosynthesis can reduce false positives and may be particularly beneficial to women with dense breasts.

* The American Cancer Society advises that women ages 40-44 decide with their health care professionals about when to start receiving mammograms. The American Cancer Society also recommends that women ages 45-54 receive yearly mammograms, and at age 55 and older get mammograms every two years.

A consensus among organizations that issue screening guidelines would make decisionmaking easier, but until then, you can be your own best advocate and discuss your options with your health care professional. Decide together when to start screening, how often to be screened and which screening method to choose, taking into consideration your family history and personal risk factors.

Mammograms can and do save many lives. Get screened. To find out more, visit preventcancer.org.

(A sentenced was changed regarding the United States Preventive Series Task Force recommendation for women ages 40 to 49)

Mikey Hoeven is a member of the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention program of the Prevent Cancer Foundation and the spouse of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.