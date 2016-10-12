Lighting the streets of Jamestown in 1902

The City Council accepted a proposal from the Jamestown Electric Light Co. to furnish and operate 20 street lights around Jamestown for $160 per month.

These weren't the first street lights in Jamestown, but it expanded the previous system.

The articles in The Jamestown Alert didn't indicate how many street lights the community previously had but did include the schedule.

Street lights were kept on to until 1 a.m. each night on what was called a "moonlight" schedule. Basically, any night there was enough light from the moon for people to see, the street lights weren't operated.

The City Council considered petitions from residents for the placement of the additional lights but added a few based on their own observations.

Councilman John Kurtz added a street light at the bridge over the James River below the old Fort Seward location to help the late night foot traffic in that area. In that era, there were some rather busy late night businesses at the top of what was called Capital Hill.

Street lights improve the safety for people walking after dark. Being able to see the terrain prevents falls from the potholes that occurred in the streets and sidewalks in Jamestown. The lights also discouraged crimes such as one that made the front page of the Alert in the very same issue as the story about the street light expansion,

It seems that a Jamestown man had been working with a threshing crew outside town for a couple weeks. When he came to town to blow off a little steam he had a roll of $120 in his pocket.

Reports indicated a number of residents at the Brunswick Hotel were "carousing around there all night" to celebrate the end of the wheat harvest and having a little cash in their pocket. Unfortunately, there was also a criminal element on the scene.

These criminals had strung up a trip wire along the side of the street.

"He fell on his knees," the Alert wrote regarding the victim. "Before he could rise a man thrust a revolver in his face."

The victim in this incident didn't wait for help but struck the would-be robber, "without waiting to find out what he wanted."

The thief and two accomplices ran from the scene.

It is probably a good thing the city of Jamestown opted for all-night street lights.

A threshing crew celebrating the end of harvest with a little money in their pockets wasn't likely to end the festivities at 1 a.m.

