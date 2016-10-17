The era of the polished politician may be over

On the national stage we have two deeply flawed candidates whose problems we know chapter and verse due in no small part to the internet. Whether it's Republican candidate Donald Trump's stream of consciousness ranting on Twitter or the seemingly never-ending dump of emails from Hillary Clinton and her associates, has there ever been an election where voters were given such a candid, warts-and-all look at those on the ballot?

This is true, to a lesser degree, even here in North Dakota.

Matthew Ruby, a Republican candidate for the state House in District 38, came under fire this last week over Facebook comments from years ago where he appeared to brag about his skills at drunk driving and described a Washburn-area law enforcement officer with a euphemism for male genitalia. There was also a meme shared on his Facebook wall by his wife showing former President Ronald Reagan holding a monkey, with the caption suggesting that the monkey was a young Barack Obama.

"I thought you'd like this," his wife wrote of the meme.

Ruby told me he doesn't remember writing the drunk driving post, that his comment about the cop was a sarcastic reference to the man's thoroughness, and that he shouldn't be held responsible for something his wife shared.

Nick Bata, the Libertarian candidate for insurance commissioner, was criticized in a press release by his Democratic opponent Ruth Buffalo for what she described as offensive comments about rape on Facebook. Bata told me he refuses to apologize for writing "Make America Rape Again," saying it was a sarcastic response to someone suggesting that he's a Trump supporter, which he says he is not.

Earlier this year Democratic U.S. House candidate Chase Iron Eyes deleted his prodigious social media presence just days before he announced his campaign. "I'm not a groomed politician, so my social media presence reflected my humor, my sarcasm, my role as a leader in the Native American community and a social justice activist," he told reporter Mike Nowatzki.

"The risk of having people take things out of context is too great. ... I've never done this before and need to do this from the ground up."

We're going to see more of this as the generation of Americans who grew up with social media come of age to run for public office. Things posted by immature teenagers or self righteous twenty-somethings will come back to haunt them later in life.

But maybe there is a silver lining in all this.

Maybe we'll start to see our elected leaders as more human.

It's easy for those of us who went through our dumb teens and oblivious twenties without Facebook or Twitter to broadcast our every thought to be sanctimonious about the younger generations. After all, there is no record of the stupid things we would have said.

But our society — and the political world, in particular — could do with a good deal less sanctimony.

If we can get to a point where we don't expect our leaders to be plastic automatons free of the indiscretions and ill-advised jokes we're all guilty of, maybe we can crack the door open to a bit more humanity in political leadership.

I'm not saying the social media stuff should never matter. Just that we might have a bit more tolerance for mistakes.

Candidates who seem more human, and less like awful phonies, is a win for everyone.

Rob Port, founder of SayAnything.com blog, a North Dakota political blog, is a Forum Communications commentator.