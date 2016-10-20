1883 courthouse topic at conference

State Historical Society of North Dakota’s Northern Regional Director Guinn Hinman will give a brief history of how the courthouse came into its possession in the 1980s, the role Mary Young played in preserving the structure, and how its restoration is going. The courthouse has been under her supervision since she became the SHSND’s northern region director several years ago.

Hinman’s program, “The Historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse: It’s Not a Parking Lot” is at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Russell Reid Auditorium in the Heritage Center in Bismarck, and is one of seven presentations during the weekend that includes tours and an awards banquet.

Registration can be done online or between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The cost of registration is $25.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

Tom Mayes, vice president and senior counsel for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, presents “Why Do Old Places Matter?” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Russell Reid Auditorium. In a series of essays, Mayes will explore some of the reasons why old places matter to everyone, and why it’s important to preserve them for generations to come.

At 10 a.m., Steve Martens will present “Knowing One’s Places: The National Register and the Privilege of Discovery.”

Martens, a former professor of architecture at North Dakota State University, will take the audience on a journey through time discovering North Dakota’s architectural gems that take buildings from pre-state status to modern structures. He will explain the research necessary for the National Register to preserve community buildings for future generations.

Connie Sprynczynalyk, former Bismarck city commissioner, will speak on “Road to Redemption: Building the Path from Controversy to Community” at 11 a.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium. She will discuss the only north-south arterial street in Bismarck. It passes through the Cathedral Historic District and for decades community battles raged over its design until 2005 a solution was formed that enhanced its historic value.

From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch will be served in the Missouri River Events Center during the Annual State Historical Society of North Dakota Foundation meeting.

At 1 p.m., focus turns again to the Russell Reid Auditorium where Kimball Banks of Golden, Colo., will present the impact of the Smithsonian Institution’s River Basin Surveys and the Interagency Archeological Salvage Program on archaeology. The director of Strategic Development with Metcalf Archaeological Consulting Inc. in Golden, Banks will bring his experience surveying federal projects and his role in the National Historic Preservation Act.

At 2 p.m., SHSND’s Wendi Field Murray and the Arikara Cultural Center’s Brad KuuNUx TeeRit Kroupa will present “Remembering Nishu: Arikara Oral History as Heritage Preservation in North Dakota.” They will discuss how the Arikara memory and tradition empowered residents to navigate changes wrought by the assimilative policies of the United States government and the cultural significance of Nishu to the contemporary Arikara community.

At 3 p.m., Hinman brings her experience preserving the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse and the roles many Jamestown residents and SHSND members played in restoring the building to its original character and stability.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, light refreshments will be served at a reception in the Former Governor’s Mansion State Historic Site, 320 Ave. B, in Bismarck. An optional tour will start and end at the mansion and tour the Cathedral District.

Guy Paulson, of the Stave Church project at the Heritage Center and State Museum, will do a screening of a PBS documentary on “Building a Dream: The Moorhead Stave Church” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Russell Reid Auditorium.

Dennis Neumann, public information director for the United Tribes Technical College, will speak on “The Backstory on the Apple Creek Plain” at 12:30 p.m. at the United Tribes Technical College. His talk will include how the Fort Lincoln site was used during World War II as an alien internment camp, as well as serving in other capacities.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send to ART VOICES, Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.