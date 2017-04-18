Mike Jacobs: Peering over horizon to 2018 in North Dakota

Actually, the last is least likely of the list.

Heitkamp is shrewd, arguably the savviest politician in the state's current class. She's crafty. She's careful. She works hard.

A poll last week showed she enjoys a 60 percent favorability rating, not far behind her Republican Senate counterpart, John Hoeven. He was rated favorably by 65 percent of those polled.

And for his part, Cramer had a bad week. His ill-considered defense of President Trump's media spokesman drew attention outside the state. So did his ridiculous survey meant to entrap media outlets into confessing bias.

At home, his unquestioning support of the president seems a safe position—until those policies began to pinch. Maybe that's why Heitkamp's office distributed a list of potential impacts the president's budget could have here.

The Senate race has attracted attention because it should be winnable for Republicans. Heitkamp's margin in 2012 was fewer than 3,000 votes.

Still, that was enough for her to win.

In 2018, the bigger threat to Heitkamp may come from Democrats. Evidence of that cropped up last week, too, when Democrats re-elected their state chair—the one who presided over their 2016 election debacle.

Party activists have abandoned the old coalition that actually won elections in favor of pure identity politics that has little appeal to state voters. Some of them are angry with Heitkamp's support of other values (including gun rights), and her votes against the national Democratic leadership, most recently to approve Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Some are so angry there's talk about running a candidate against her. There's precedent for this in North Dakota. In 1974, single-issue activists entered a candidate in the Senate race. The Democrat, Gov. Bill Guy, ended up losing by 186 votes.

Precedent is not result, however. The Republican candidate that year was Milton Young. Possibly no other political figure has ever felt quite so comfortable to North Dakotans. There's always been speculation that the independent candidate arose from some sort of deal between Democrats and Young. I doubt it myself. In any case, today's Democratic rogues would never make such a deal with Kevin Cramer.

Cramer might not be the candidate. He may decide to stick to the seat in the U.S. House that he won in 2012.

It's worth remembering that he bypassed the Republican state convention and went directly to the primary, defeated the endorsed candidate and went on to defeat Democratic Rep. Earl Pomeroy, who'd held the seat for 18 years. Pomeroy was a victim of his support for the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

Cramer's probably safe in the House race, if only because Democrats lack any prominent potential candidate.

He may be frightened by the disparity in funding, though. Heitkamp has a bulging treasury, Cramer not so much. Republicans nationally can be counted on to help Cramer out—but only if they believe the race will yield a return on their investment.

On the evidence, they're not so sure. CNN reported last week that "nervous Republicans" are looking for another candidate. There's no shortage of possibilities. State Rep. Rick Becker "of Bismarck and Lincoln," as he likes to say, has acknowledged interest. He's a leader of "small government" conservatives in the House. State Sen. Tom Campbell has said he'll run for whichever of the federal offices Cramer decides to forego. That could be the House. It could be the Senate. Campbell's appeal is his personal wealth, not his personal popularity.

These names don't exhaust the list, especially if the national party chooses to target the race. That could lure Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who disclaimed ambition for any higher office until one became available. He lost that race to Gov. Doug Burgum in the 2016 primary. One difference is timing. Stenehjem's loss didn't cost him his job since he was in the middle of his term. If he runs for the Senate, he'd have to give up his current job.

Another possibility is Nicole Poolman, a state senator from Bismarck. She was Stenehjem's running mate, so she has experience on the campaign trail. She's also well-regarded in the state Senate.

Plus, the Capitol tower is full of ambitious young Republicans, including Julie Fedorchak, to name just one. Her father was the highway commissioner. Her brother ran for the U.S. Senate in 2004. She was appointed to the Public Service Commission in 2012, elected in 2014 and elected to a full six-year term in 2016. She'd keep that job if she lost a Senate race.

That hardly runs out the list ... but it does use up the word limit for this column.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Grand Forks Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.