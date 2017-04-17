Port: North Dakota Republicans blew it on spending

He’s right, and the budget for the state’s universities proves the point.

A group of “distinguished professors” from NDSU are decrying what they describe as “devastating” budget cuts. But I’m not sure we should look at what’s happening as cuts so much as the pop of a spending bubble.

From the 2007-2009 biennium to present, general fund appropriations to North Dakota’s universities grew by an average of 16.8 percent per two-year budget cycle.

