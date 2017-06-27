Parenting Perspectives: A moment in the mind of a mom

When was Brian's last oil change? I should put that in my planner so we remember to get it done on time. Should I buy Callie more pants? Definitely more underwear. Potty training has really been murder on our laundry schedule. I have to find a different detergent. Brian doesn't seem to like the smell of that one. Is that a rash on Callie's arm? I need to put some hydrocortisone on it. Oh, this medicine cabinet is out of control. I really need to reorganize this. I should do the pantry, too. All the pantries on Pinterest are so cute and my labels don't match. I should put labels on all the shelves in the kitchen. Where is our label maker?

I should bring the label maker to work and label things. I don't know what I'd label, but it would make me feel better to have things labeled. I need to be more organized at work. Did I forget to finish that email before I left last night? I should check. Ugh, this phone is so slow. I should really upgrade soon because this one is just going to crash on me soon.

How much does a new phone cost? I should see if we have room in the budget for that next month. Maybe the month after. I should check the bank account to make sure everything is adding up for the month. What did I buy at Target for $3.26? When did I even go to Target? I don't remember that at all. Weird.

What is Callie doing now? Why does she only want to play with her dolls if she's taken all their clothes off? Kids are weird. I wonder what she's going to be like when she grows up. I bet weird. That's OK, though. I'm weird and that's mostly worked out so far. She'd probably get bored being normal. Not that any kid raised by me has a chance at that anyway.

OK, I did send that email. That's good. But I should answer this other one quick. And this one, too. Maybe I should just get on the computer and answer these from there so I don't have so many autocorrect mistakes from answering work emails on my phone. I don't know why my phone thinks I mean "tonsure" when I type "tomorrow," but it does. Do people really use the word "tonsure" that much in conversation? I suppose the phone does think I mean to say "ducking," too, so clearly it's not that familiar with the words people actually use.

Ack — Brian sneezed! Is he getting sick? Do we have chicken noodle soup? Should I try to make soup? Do we have any chicken? Do we have enough chicken nuggets for Callie? What about ketchup? ...

Alicia Strnad Hoalcraft is hub manager for Forum Design Center. She lives in Moorhead with her husband, Brian, and their daughter, Calliope. She can be reached at astrnad@forumcomm.com. Follow her daughter on Twitter @lilmisscalliope.