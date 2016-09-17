Bravo to Gabrielson for donating ramp

* Bravo to James River Correctional Center Officer Drew Topp for starting a chorus at the correctional center for its inmates. The chorus had eight members for its concert on Aug. 31 at the correctional center’s visitors center. The chorus performs a variety of music, including spiritual, country and rock.

* Bravo to Brad Gabrielson of Jamestown for donating a portable, lightweight ramp to Ally Christianson and her family. Gabrielson chose Ally and her family because they are from Jamestown, like him, and because he and Ally both have cerebral palsy. Gabrielson is working with Roll-A-Ramp to award a portable ramp to one person with a disability in each state. He is also raising money for the Polly Neumiller Benefit Donation Fund to cover the costs of the ramps and his travel to award each ramp in person to a recipient. And bravo to Roll-A-Ramp for donating the first ramp and selling the others to Gabrielson at cost.

* Bravo to organizers of the LaMoure County Museum’s country church project. High Prairie Lutheran Church donated its worship items to the LaMoure County Museum at LaMoure County Memorial Park near Grand Rapids. The donated items needed a building to go in, and the museum board decided to build a church at the museum. The cost of the project is $35,000 and will be funded by donations.

* Bravo to Cassie DuBray for organizing a diaper drive for Jamestown. The idea came from a South Central Regional Homeless Coalition meeting when several agencies, including Salvation Army and Community Action Region VI, said they did not have diapers for families who needed them. DuBray was able to collect more than $300, and Hugo’s Family Marketplace donated over $750 to purchase diapers and wipes. Hugo’s also placed a special diaper order for the drive.

* Bravo to Larry Phillips of Jamestown, Jamestown Fire Chief Jim Reuther and Lt. Sheldon Mohr with the Jamestown Fire Department for sharing their stories on 9/11. Many people were lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks -- some who were Phillips’ friends -- and many people won’t forget what they were doing that day.

* Bravo to the 10 percent increase in enrollment from the previous year at University of Jamestown for the 2016-17 school year. UJ had an enrollment of 1,134 students, and it is the largest student population in over a decade.

