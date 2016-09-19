Casualty of pipeline protest is rule of law:

Acasualty of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest south of Bismarck is the rule of law. That’s not uncommon when protesters raise their cause

— legitimate or not — above the law. Indeed, the very nature of American civil disobedience requires violating laws believed to be unjust. Nonetheless, there are consequences. There should be.

First, the protesters are trespassing on federal lands and on private pipeline rights of way. Federal, state and local authorities have been monumentally patient and have not cleared out the protesters/campers. The encampment is a violation of law. Protesters have said they intend to remain in their illegal camp as long as they want, apparently believing there will be no consequences.

Second, a few protesters have vandalized construction machinery, torn down fences and blocked worksite access. Some have been arrested; charges have been ratcheted up from misdemeanors to felonies. Consequences.

Third, it appears pipeline company security personnel used dogs trained to intimidate and bite in defense of the company’s workers and property. That’s an extreme tactic that could generate justified violent reactions. Law enforcement should consider charges against the dog handlers.

Fourth, a federal judge ruled against the Standing Rock tribe and said construction on a portion of the pipeline can proceed because the company either met or exceeded all regulatory requirements. Before the ink was dry on the judge’s ruling, the U.S. Justice Department, Interior Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did an end run around the court and ordered a halt in pipeline construction. Pipeline foes, who were disappointed by the judge’s order (and were prepared to ignore it), were overjoyed with the Obama administration’s overreach. Again, the rule of law took the hit.

The standoff is untenable. The tribes, supported by coalition of clever anti-oil environmentalists, super-rich movie stars, starryeyed students and opportunistic academics who, at best, have an incomplete understanding of Indian country and the energy economy, hold a strong hand. The pipeline company, supported by the oil industry and North Dakota’s alltoo-energy-friendly political class, holds a weaker hand, not because their stance is without merit, but because on the national stage a coalition of American Indians and environmental activists is a formidable force.

And what of the rule of law? It’s out of fashion on this one.