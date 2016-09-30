A test for ND farm law

In what is likely to be one of the more interesting tests of North Dakota's anti-corporate farming law, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem will determine whether the Dakota Access Pipeline purchase of thousands of acres of ranchland violates the law. A subsidiary of the company bought the ranch, which is in the spotlight because it is the site of one of the American Indian protests against a proposed crude oil pipeline that would cross under the Missouri River near the Standing Rock reservation south of Mandan. The company's purchase of the historic ranch has raised concerns among the Native community and among fans of the farming law.

The multimillion-dollar purchase is in question because the company has not detailed how it intends to use the land. Stenehjem has give subsidiary Dakota Access LLC 30 days to detail its intentions. If it is determined the plan for the 7,000-acre ranch violates the anti-corporate farm law, the company could be fined and forced to divest itself of the land.

There are exceptions in the law that allow family corporations and LLCs with up to 15 related shareholders to own farmland and operate farms and ranches. There are very big farming and ranching operations in North Dakota that have corporate elements buried in complex ownership and operational structures — loopholes, in effect, that mask a corporation's involvement in a "family farm."

No word yet on how the Dakota Access LLC is constituted. That's what the attorney general intends to find out.

The test of the law comes just months after North Dakotans overwhelming rejected minor changes that would have permitted limited corporate investments in hog and dairy operations. The measure went down in every county. Also, the tone-deaf North Dakota Farm Bureau is challenging the law in federal court, apparently willing to be on the wrong side of the sentiments of a huge majority of North Dakotans, including significant numbers of its own membership.

Meanwhile, Native protesters are camping — trespassing — on ranchland that for now is owned by the pipeline company that is the target of the protest. The situation is complex and volatile, and likely will remain so no matter who owns the ranch.