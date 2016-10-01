Bravo to JHS for ACT scores

* Bravo to the Anne Carlsen Center, which celebrated its 75th anniversary. The center offers educational, residential, therapeutic and community services to individuals with disabilities and their families. The late Dr. Anne Carlsen began as a teacher and served as an administrator for the center until she retired in 1981.

* Bravo to the Arts Center in Jamestown and the Opera House in New Rockford for bringing the Manhattan Short Film Festival to their venues. Ten films, which average about 10 minutes each and eligible for an Academy Award nomination, are shown to viewers, and they get an opportunity to vote for Best Short Film and Best Actor. The public will have an opportunity to view the films at 7:30 p.m. today at the Arts Center and the Opera House. The Opera House is also showing films at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

* Bravo to Jamestown High School for its average ACT scores in 2016 being above the state and national averages. The JHS average composite score was 21 compared to the state average composite score of 20.3 points and the national average composite score of 20.8 points. JHS also reached college readiness benchmark scores at a better rate than the state and national averages.

Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.