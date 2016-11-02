TV flood ads jog memories

The grumbling (not much, but some) about television spots that ask voters to support extensions of flood protection sales taxes in Fargo and Cass County is silly at best and really stupid at worst. Shouldn’t be spending public money on such a campaign, the complainers say.

They are wrong. First, one set of ads is not public money. Those effective and informative spots are funded by private sector businesses, the owners of which know what would happen to Fargo and the region in a catastrophic flood. Second, the ads paid for by the Diversion Authority are an appropriate and necessary expenditure by the project’s sponsoring organization to remind old residents and educate newcomers regarding three major flood fights that nearly paralyzed the city and region in 1997, 2009 and 2011.

Memories can be short. The city’s population has grown. Thousands of new residents have not had the experience — or experienced the fear

— of the Red and other rivers rising to record levels. They have not seen a city — schools, businesses, hospitals, transportation — disrupted for weeks by flood fight mobilizations that, had river crests been inches higher, would have failed.

The dollars raised from the current taxes have been spent for comprehensive flood protection that features in-place, under construction and planned features that, in most instances, are not separate from integrated flood control systems that will function in concert with the F-M Diversion. It’s not one or the other, as some critics of the diversion contend. Rather, it eventually will be both in order achieve permanent protection.

The television ads urging “yes” votes on the city and county flood protection tax extensions are well done, honest and a public service for residents of the city and county who might not remember what a flood fight really is. “Yes” is the only sensible way to vote on both.