Little Free Libraries promote literacy in the community

Reading is an important skill that shapes your life, whether you realize it or not. From childhood through adulthood, a person’s literacy level can determine the type of job and income he or she will have. Little Free Libraries offer children and adults greater access to books and promote reading.

However, many Americans do not put an emphasis on reading. A 2015 survey by the Pew Research Center reports that 27 percent of American adults have not read a book in the past year. Beginning in 2009, the Little Free Library organization has worked to make books more accessible.

Little Free Libraries provide communities with a “take a book, leave a book” free exchange. The Little Free Library website reports over 40,000 such libraries in the world.

The Little Free Library that opened Oct. 25 in the Buffalo Mall was, along with two others, the Prairie Reading Council’s community project of the year. The two other little libraries created by the council are being placed in Buchanan and Kulm. There are no public libraries in these towns, making the little libraries a welcome addition.

The other three Free Little Libraries in Jamestown are at Taylor Stadium park, owned by the Prairie Rose Garden Club, the National Buffalo Museum and at the residence of the Jim Nyland family at 400 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast.

According to the Educational Testing Service, the more types of reading materials there are in the home, the higher students are in reading proficiently.

However, buying books is not a priority for many families. While public libraries are important, owning a book puts more value on reading. If children can see that books are important enough to spend money on, they will value them more.

Many people do not have enough disposable income to spend money on books, bringing the Little Free Libraries back into the picture. Unlike a public library, the books in little libraries can be kept.

The little libraries allow the community to share books and a love of reading. The Nylands are an excellent example of this at work.

Although the number of little libraries across the country continues to increase, they are still a novelty in Jamestown and surrounding communities. But we hope the novelty wears off as more people experience what they offer, and more people choose to create one for others to use.

The creation of Little Free Libraries show the efforts of individuals and organizations in the community to spread literacy and share a love of books and reading. Kudos to those efforts to share a good book and foster a love for reading

Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper’s editorial board.