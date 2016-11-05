Bravo to couple for museum donation

* Bravo to the recipients of state awards from Special Olympics North Dakota. Among the recipients were the Knights of Columbus in Jamestown being named Outstanding Area Organization and Heather Martell receiving the Roger Kern Character Award. Also nominated were Janell Hanson, the James River Correctional Center and Shannon Priewe.

* Bravo to the opening of a new roundabout at Carrington. The project was celebrated last week and officially opened. The almost $4 million project will make traffic flow safer and more efficient, according to Grant Levi, director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The roundabout is a circular intersection where drivers travel counterclockwise around a center island, yielding to traffic inside before entering and exiting by turning right at the desired turn.

* Buffalo chip to the person or people responsible for vandalising the North Dakota Capitol on Halloween. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said motor oil was poured on the sidewalk, limestone walls and windows around the entrance of the legislative wing on the west side of the complex. Two people carrying motor oil were spotted on security footage, the patrol said. No lasting damage was reported in the incident, which authorities believe is related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protest because a sign was left saying “You can’t drink oil.” The incident is under investigation.

* Bravo to Gary Peterson, who retired recently after 47 years of service with the Jamestown Police Department. Peterson, 69, retired as a detective with the rank of captain.

* Bravo to Gail and Tom Barthel of Becker, Minn., who are donating Samantha, a complete historic American bison skeleton, to the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown. Samantha was unearthed on the Barthels’ farm, Snake River Farm, in Sherburne County, Minn. Tom Barthel assembled the skeleton, believed to be an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 years old, at the National Buffalo Museum on Oct. 29.

* Bravo to churches and other organizations for offering safe activities in the area for children on Halloween.

* Bravo to Kiwanis, for its sixth annual Kids Against Hunger event to provide meals to feed the hungry. The club sponsored its most recent event on Oct. 29, and Stutsman Harley-Davidson donated the use of a heated storage building for the work to be done. And bravo to those volunteers who helped assemble and package the meals for distribution.

