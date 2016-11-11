Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day, and it is an opportunity to thank men and women who have served in U.S. armed forces.
The 97-year-old holiday started as Armistice Day in 1919 to thank returning World War I veterans. The meaning and significance of the date were the anniversary of the Armistice of Compiègne that officially ended hostile action of the Great War on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to include all servicemen and women. The federal holiday is now meant to show appreciation to everyone who has served in the armed forces.
Veterans have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms. Veterans deserve this day to be recognized for the sacrifices they made for our country and its people.
Locally, events for veterans will be at the All Vets Club and Elks today.
Take time to thank a veteran today. Thanking a veteran is the least we can do for the sacrifices they have made.
Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.