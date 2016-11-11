The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to include all servicemen and women. The federal holiday is now meant to show appreciation to everyone who has served in the armed forces.

Veterans have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms. Veterans deserve this day to be recognized for the sacrifices they made for our country and its people.

Locally, events for veterans will be at the All Vets Club and Elks today.

Take time to thank a veteran today. Thanking a veteran is the least we can do for the sacrifices they have made.

