Why not Romney for secretary of state?

President-elect Donald Trump’s serious consideration of Mitt Romney for secretary of state has caused a division in Trump’s transition team and consternation among his most shortsighted supporters. They insist that Romney’s fierce opposition to Trump’s candidacy disqualifies the 2012 Republican presidential candidate from serving in a Trump administration.

They have it wrong.

First, Romney’s principled opposition to Trump was met head-on by the president-elect. Trump gave as good as he got. But as Trump has shown since Nov. 8, he is willing to put aside the heat of a harsh campaign for the light of competent governing.

By all accounts, including Romney’s, the two meetings the men have had were cordial, respectful and productive. Among Romney’s more gracious and revealing comments following a private dinner this week: “He (Trump) won the general election. And he continues with a message of inclusion and bringing people together and his vision is something which obviously connected with the American people in a very powerful way.” That qualifies as high praise from the man who during the campaign called Trump a “phony and a fraud,” to which Trump responded that Romney had “choked” while losing the 2012 election to President Obama.

All that aside, Trump is beginning to sound and act like a mainstream Republican. Romney is as mainstream as Republicans come, and he has the qualifications and connections to be an effective secretary of state. He might not be a traditional diplomat, but he is well-traveled and knows several important foreign leaders. He’s a proven manager and because of his business background has contacts around the globe.

More importantly, Romney has the temperament to bring the required credibility to the office of the nation’s top diplomat. His success in government and business reveals a steady and moderate hand. His appointment would calm some of the jitters world leaders have about the president-elect. And there is no doubt Romney towers above others on the short list, in particular Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City.

Trump and Romney seem to be getting along. They apparently share the mature belief they can put the past behind them in order to serve the nation. If they can, Romney can be the right choice for the new president and for the country.