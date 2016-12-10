Bravo to new community choir

* Bravo to the completion and opening of the Gaukler Family Wellness & Physical Education Center in Valley City. The $16 million, 65,000-square-foot facility located on the campus of Valley City State University includes a wellness center, classrooms, indoor playground, coffee and smoothie bar and supervised playroom. Valley City Parks and Recreation is managing the facility.

* Bravo to the launch of the Two Rivers Chamber Choir in Jamestown. The new community choir formed in the fall, has 24 members and recently performed its first concert. The choir director is Aaron McDermid, and Mark Reeves, founder/director of the Two Rivers Performing Arts School, said their vision is to offer larger, more substantial offerings to the community.

* Bravo to Mary Newman for donating funds to help Safe Shelter build “Mary’s Place,” a building for the shelter’s offices and living space for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. The amount of the donation wasn’t disclosed. The more than $800,000 project includes $200,000 in state Community Development Block Grant funds that will also be used to help pay for the project, which will be located on the Anne Carlsen Center campus.

* Bravo to Becca Cruger of Grand Forks, who turned her love for and skill with creating handmade cards into a challenge to others that will eventually benefit victims of abusive relationships. Cruger blogs about card-making and challenged others who do the same to send her handmade cards for victims of abusive relationships. People responded from all over the country along with at least four other countries, and Cruger received hundreds of handmade cards. She plans to donate them to the Community Violence Intervention Center in Grand Forks, where they can be given by staff to clients.

* Bravo to the sounds of the season. The Jamestown community is fortunate to have a number of opportunities to hear Christmas music, from concerts offered by musical groups at the University of Jamestown to concerts from various groups at Jamestown Public Schools. All provide a chance to enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper’s editorial board.