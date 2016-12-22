Duke lacrosse. Baylor football. Now, the University of Minnesota football scandal, which fits neither of the above narratives.

Instead, U of M authorities seem to be finding the elusive middle way.

In the Duke lacrosse case, athletes’ lives were upended by accusations of racism and rape - accusations that later were shown to be false.

At Baylor, the sexual-violence scandal “that cost its celebrated football coach his job involved 17 women who reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players, including four alleged gang rapes, since 2011,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Frenzied overreaction at Duke. Shameful underreaction at Baylor.

No wonder people tend to retreat to their partisan corners whenever new incidents come along.

That’s what happened last week, when U of M football players said they were boycotting the football program. Earlier, the university had suspended 10 players from football as a result of a sexual-misconduct investigation, and the team’s boycott was in protest of that action.

But before a team boycotts, it had better be sure it’s right. After all, while the boycott decision may be made in minutes, the consequences - lost scholarships, lost revenue, angered fans - can ripple for years.

In this case, the team was wrong. After recognizing this, it smartly ended its boycott on Saturday, only two days after the boycott had been announced.

Clearly, the team first thought the situation fit the narrative of “Duke lacrosse.” That is, authorities had been too quick to believe the alleged victim, too slow to consider contrary evidence (such as law enforcement’s refusal to file charges) and too riveted on finding guilt to bother with due process.

But as the team learned, none of these assumptions was correct. It’s true that police chose not to press charges. But it’s also true that while what happened back on the September night in question may not have been criminal, it clearly was shameful, as any reader of the university’s 80-page investigation must agree.

And yes, that’s enough to put the players in violation of the university’s code.

Speaking of that report, it’s written professionally and with care. Notably, it details why the alleged victim’s claims were found to be more credible than the players’. “Evidence indicates that many accused students deleted relevant messages and videos from their phones,” for example, and one accused student commented about the alleged victim this way: “I wish she didn’t remember my damn name.”

Nor were due process concerns ignored in this case. For now, the accused students are suspended only from football, not the university, President Eric Kaler told boycotting players. Further action will depend on the next steps, which can include an appeals hearing and a final appeal to the university provost.

All in all, the university strikes us finding an appropriate middle path between Duke overreaction and Baylor underreaction. And in the supercharged world of sexual-misconduct claims on campus, that’s important.