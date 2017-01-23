Presidency must be honored

Amajority of Americans would rather someone else was taking the presidential oath of office at the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald Trump in the nation’s capital. The numbers are incontrovertible: Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, a record that likely will never be broken. He took the oath as every credible public opinion survey finds his approval rating the lowest for any incoming president since pollsters began asking the question.

Nonetheless, the mercurial New York billionaire is the legitimately elected president of the United States. Under the nation’s longstanding constitutional system of electing presidents, Trump won fair and square. It’s certain his detractors will never accept that his impressive Electoral College win is legitimate, but it is. The determination by Trump antagonists to paint it any other way is just as wrong-headed as was the corrosive response from prominent Republicans in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president. It was wrong then; it’s wrong now.

The presidency is bigger than one man. Trump has yet to negotiate the world’s most challenging learning curve. His bullying bluster and petty tweets might have served him well in the run-up to taking office, but that unserious style of debate and communication is not presidential — as in commanderin-chief and leader of the world’s beacon of democracy. He has to know that.

Like him or not, Trump is an impressive figure. He has, after all, reached the Oval Office against all odds, contrary to all predictions, and by defeating one of American history’s most sophisticated and ruthless political machines. He’s smart, savvy and confident. His supporters see in him potential for leadership that will redefine the American experiment. His detractors see him as a narcissistic demagogue who, if he doesn’t selfdestruct, will damage the nation.

The president’s success (however defined) is vital to the nation’s success. In that context, Americans of all political and ideological persuasions should be rooting for Trump. To wish him failure (as Obama’s critics did in 2008) is un-American. One need not like the man in order to respect and support the office of the president.

As it is on every Inauguration Day, the nation’s future is at stake. And so Americans must, for the sake of their country, wish the new president well.