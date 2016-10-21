Musland will be an excellent state legislator

Over the many years I served in the U.S. Senate, I often visited Jamestown, and I became acquainted with Pam Musland. When I learned earlier this year that Musland was a candidate for the North Dakota Legislature, I was excited at the prospect that she could be elected to the Legislature.

When good people run for office, we all win. And Musland is a really good candidate in so many ways. She has a wealth of experience — everything from running a small business, serving as a school board member in Ashley, coaching high school tennis and volunteering with Special Olympics. She has been a weekly newspaper editor, worked on agriculture issues at North Dakota Farmers Union and focused on community health and well-being as an advisory board member of the Two Rivers Activity Center.

And, by the way, Musland is also a Meals on Wheels volunteer. I mention it because, even with a very busy life, she is never too busy to make time for the things that are important to others in the community. She is just a very special person.

I know that a campaign endorsement from others is not a substitute for citizens to be able to meet the candidates in person. So, I hope the people in Jamestown and the surrounding area take advantage of opportunities to get to know Musland.

When people like Musland are willing to run for office, I have a good feeling about the future of our state and country. I know she will be an excellent state legislator.