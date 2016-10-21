Musland will be an excellent state legislator
There are times during political campaigns when it is easy for people to lose faith in our political system. But then there are also times when we meet someone special running for office who we know can really make a difference. And that gives me hope.
Over the many years I served in the U.S. Senate, I often visited Jamestown, and I became acquainted with Pam Musland. When I learned earlier this year that Musland was a candidate for the North Dakota Legislature, I was excited at the prospect that she could be elected to the Legislature.
When good people run for office, we all win. And Musland is a really good candidate in so many ways. She has a wealth of experience — everything from running a small business, serving as a school board member in Ashley, coaching high school tennis and volunteering with Special Olympics. She has been a weekly newspaper editor, worked on agriculture issues at North Dakota Farmers Union and focused on community health and well-being as an advisory board member of the Two Rivers Activity Center.
And, by the way, Musland is also a Meals on Wheels volunteer. I mention it because, even with a very busy life, she is never too busy to make time for the things that are important to others in the community. She is just a very special person.
I know that a campaign endorsement from others is not a substitute for citizens to be able to meet the candidates in person. So, I hope the people in Jamestown and the surrounding area take advantage of opportunities to get to know Musland.
When people like Musland are willing to run for office, I have a good feeling about the future of our state and country. I know she will be an excellent state legislator.