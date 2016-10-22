That didn't put Davies coach Jason Edwards into panic mode.

"We've been a pack team all season,'' Edwards said. "Our girls had to run together. We were confident. We went out fast. We just had to hold it together. And we were able to do that.''

The Eagles didn't have a top-10 finisher. They had five of the top 18, however, in winning the team championship in the North Dakota Class A girls high school track meet. Davies had 71 points, followed by Bismarck Century (95) and Central (97).

Central was led by Karly Ackley, the senior athlete of the year who won her second state title in three seasons. The Knights also had Alexis Roehl (seventh) and Rachel Torrey (10th) in the top 10, the most of any team in the field.

But Davies had more top-20 runners than any team in the field. Bridget Henne (11th) led the way, followed by Megan Lundstrom (12th), Payton Lane (14th), Cory Duffield (16th) and Ryleigh Wacha (18th).

The state meet was the first time Davies beat Central this season.

"We knew they had three those three strong girls up front,'' Edwards said. "They knew we ran up in a pack. The pack worked in our favor today.''

Edwards said the Eagles had several personal-record performances at the state meet. They key one was by Duffield, the lone senior in the top five.

"Kory really made it happen,'' Edwards said. "She usually runs in our seventh or eighth spot. But she really bought into being a captain, a leader, for us.''

Ackley ran a personal-record time of 17:13.15 to beat runner-up Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn (17:24.24) by more than 10 seconds. It was a reverse of the order the two finished at state last season.

"It was a hard run,'' said Ackley, who also won state as a sophomore. "But it was a good hard run to get that fast of a time.

"I was hoping for a PR. It's state. Everyone runs faster at state.''

CLASS A GIRLS

Team totals

Fargo Davies 71, Bismarck Century 95, Grand Forks Central 97, Bismarck 115, Minot 178, Fargo North 185, West Fargo Sheyenne 198, Bismarck Legacy 208, Dickinson 217, Fargo Shanley/Oak Grove 274, Mandan 342, Jamestown 361, Williston 375, West Fargo 385, Devils Lake 455, Grand Forks Red River 491, Fargo South 619, Valley City 680.

Top 20

1.Karly Ackley, GF Central, 17:13.15; 2. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck, 17:24.24; 3. Kelby Anderson, Century, 17:39.57; 4. Emily Goldade, Century, 18:04.03; 5. Jen Dufner, West Fargo, 18:08.80; 6. Kelby Rinas, Mandan, 18:09.37; 7. Alexis Roehl, GF Central, 18:36.27; 8. Elizabeth Yoder, Dickinson, 18:52.99; 9. Callie Clausnitzer, Bismarck, 19:04.99; 10. Rachel Torrey, GF Central, 19:13.40

11. Bridget Henne, Davies, 19:24.40; 12. Megan Lundstrom, Davies, 19:28.63; 13. Erin Palmer, Century, 19:38.08; 14. Payton Lane, Davies, 19:41.36; 15. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy, 19:41.85; 16. Cory Duffield, Davies, 19:42.13; 17. Lindsey Werner, Legacy, 19:43.04; 18. Ryleigh Wacha, Davies, 19:44.01; 19. Isabelle Puhl, North, 19:44.38; 20. Ellie Hammes, North, 19:44.95

Team scoring

Fargo Davies (71); 11. Bridget Henne 19:24.40; 12. Megan Lundstrom 19:28.63; 14. Payton Lane 19:41.36; 16. Cory Duffield 19:42.13; 18. Ryleigh Wacha 19:44.01

Bismarck Century (95): 3. Kelby Anderson 17:39.57; 4. Emily Goldade 18:04.03; 13. Erin Palmer 19:38.08; 37. Katie Wald 20:24.50; 38. Aislin Anderson 20:30.55

GF Central (97): 1. Karly Ackley 17:13.15; 7. Alexis Roehl 18:36.27; 10. Rachel Torrey 19:13.40; 35. Aislinn Hunter 20:22.71; 44. Mikayla Weiss 20:38.20

Bismarck (115): 2. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn 17:24.24; 9. Callie Clausnitzer 19:04.99; 25. Cadee Ryckman 20:06.57; 26. Morgan Wald 20:07.62; 53. Jilee Golus 20:52.49

Minot (178): 23. Allie Nelson 20:01.12; 31. Abby Hoffarth 20:13.00; 32. Allie Wahlund 20:14.60; 40. Abbie Wahlund 20:31.64; 52. Maliah Burke 20:54.70

Fargo North (185): 19. Isabelle Puhl 19:44.38; 20. Ellie Hammes 19:44.95; 36. Abbi Grieger 20:24.15; 54. Gabby Kramer 20:52.95; 56. Anna Erickson 20:54.41

West Fargo Sheyenne (198): 22. Eden Smith 19:59.66; 27. Lucy Glessner 20:09.89; 42. Caleigh Anderson 20:35.69; 49. Mattyson Barta 20:44.00; 58. Kalley Miller 20:55.51

Bismarck Legacy (208): 15. Jadyn Guidinger 19:41.85; 17. Lindsey Werner 19:43.04; 50. Peyton Jensen 20:45.35; 51. Patty Brodie 20:47.49; 75. Kaydee Wescom 21:10.97

Dickinson (217): 8. Elizabeth Yoder 18:52.99; 34. Aleigha Villars 20:20.25; 48. Amalia Lewis 20:43.58; 55. Chelsea Anderson 20:53.41; 72. Raghyn Murphy 21:09.09

Fargo Shanley/Oak Grove (274): 24. Anna Bernhardt 20:02.41; 33. Kate Busek 20:18.96; 52. Lili Lindemoen 20:58.57; 64. Maria Sornsin 21:03.34; 91. Olivia Johnson 21:43.85

Mandan (342): 6. Kelby Rinas 18:09.37; 39. Amaya Ramsey 20:30.81; 68. Kaycee Fry 21:06.29; 100. Sharrie Heinert 22:01.88; 129. Maiah McCowan 23:07.93

Jamestown (361): 28. Meghan Ford 20:10.43; 77. Teralyn Coombs 21:12.17; 81. Amanda Sargeant 21:18.87; 82. Jaymee George 21:19.75; 93. Peyton Rudnick 21:47.56

Williston (375): 41. Eleni Lovgren 20:33.52; 61. Kayla Bloomquist 20:58.47; 65. Elizabeth Goebel 21:04.10; 98. Ava Marberger 21:56.34; 110. Abby Olson 22:22.38

West Fargo (385): 5. Jen Dufner 18:08.80; 79. Hope Pringle 21:14.81; 97. Nicole Schreiner 21:55.03; 101. Abby Smith 22:05.93; 103. Kaelyn Berg 22:12.46

Devils Lake (455): 29. Ramsey Brown 20:11.28; 43. Jessica Mertens 20:37.04; 84. Kiya McLaurin 21:27.13; 145. Rebekah Widmer 23:44.14; 154. Jenna Gerhardt 23:54.47

Red River (491): 78. Campbell Dorsey 21:12.45; 80. Peytun Campbell 21:17.39; 105. Erin Shroyer 22:13.52; 11. Chloe Heydt 22:22.95; 117. Mackenzie Severson 22:35.24

Fargo South (619): 92. Natalie Schalow 21:44.43; 123. Samantha Hoselton 22:48.62; 124. Emma Rieger 22:51.80; 136. Kennedie Beyer 23:15.78; 144. Keeley Eichhorn 23:41.68

Valley City (680): 121. Presley Curtis 22:47.16; 133. Avery Murray 23:12.53; 139. Courtney Lloyd 23:25.13; 140. Sophie Boe 23:27.66; 147. Lexi Triebold 23:48.23