That was no big deal to Baesler, the Burros' standout freshman.

"It wasn't a lot of pressure, maybe just a little,'' Baesler said. "I didn't really pay attention to it. I just went out and ran my races.''

That worked for Baesler. She capped her season here Saturday by winning the individual title at the North Dakota Class B girls high school cross country meet and led the Burros' program to its sixth consecutive team title.

The Burros scored 133 points to edge runner-up Bowman County by 18 points. Rounding out the top five were Rugby (153), Hatton-Northwood-Thompson (264) and Southern McLean (311).

Baesler not only became the first individual state champion in the H-CV girls cross country program, but she did it running a personal-record time of 18:11.80. Baesler, who didn't lose to a Class B runner this season, has come on strong in the postseason, as her previous PR (18:24.79) was set in the East Region meet.

"It's how we train,'' Baesler said of the strong finish to the season. "And I got a lot more adrenaline going here, running against all the fast runners at state. That helped me.

"I was feeling good. I didn't know I had a PR until I looked at the clock at the end of the race. It was pretty shocking, seeing that time.''

Baesler's title wasn't a surprise to H-CV coach Kirk Zink.

"Reagan's just starting to develop some confidence,'' Zink said. "In the past, I don't know if she realized how good she is. She just went out and won in a strong, deep field.''

Hillsboro-CV also had top-20, all-state runners in Gracie Wright (10th) and Jensyn Zink (13th).

Kirk Zink said this state title was probably more difficult than the Burros' previous five.

"We have top-end talent, but we don't have the depth we've had in the past,'' the H-CV coach said. "Reagan ran an excellent race. But the rest of the girls struggled.

"But it's a terrific testament to the girls. They've worked hard enough so that, even when they struggled, they were in a winnable situation. They should be proud.''

For Addi Eckart, who finished eighth among H-CV's 10 runners, there was particular satisfaction. The senior is the only runner who has been a member of all six Burros state titles.

"Not many people can say that,'' Eckart said of being on six state championship teams. "It's pretty incredible. A lot of people on our team have come and gone. But we have a strong program.''

Named co-senior athletes of the year were Mayville-Portland-CG's Cailee Peterson (third) and Sargent Central-Lidgerwood's Peyton Frolek (ninth).

Team results

1, Hillsboro 133, 2, Bowman County 151, 3, Rugby 153, 4, Hatton-Northwood-Thompson 264, 5, Southern McLean 311, 6, Watford City 320, 7, Surrey 321, 8, Parshall 329, 9, Sargent Central 335, 10, Stanley 354, 11, May-Port-C-G 362, 12, Killdeer 421, 13, Grafton 431, 14, Carrington 460, 15, Lisbon 476, 16, Shiloh Christian 476, 17, Beulah-Hazen 501, 18, New Rockford-Sheyenne 540, 19, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 583, 20, Northern Cass 650, 21, New Town 657, 22, Griggs County Central 665, 23, Central Cass 705, 24, Pembina County North 728, 25, Barnes County North 748, 26, Central McLean 808, 27, Ellendale 818, 28, Langdon Area 819, 29, Wells County 819, 30, Velva 833, 21, LaMoure 840, 32, Larimore 848, 33, Dunseith 855, 34, Edgeley-Kulm 875, 35, Trenton 920, 36, Mandaree 920, 37, Max 924, 38, Garrison 933, Hettinger-Scranton 947, Harvey 949, 41, Williston Trinity Christian 969, 42, Rolla 974, 43, Richland 984, 44, Standing Rock 994, 45, White Shield 103, 46, Minot Ryan 1088, 47, Burke Central 1107.

Top 20 (all-state)

1, Reagan Baesler, HCV, 18:11.80; 2, Kayla Ogle, WC, 18:18.5; 3, Cailee Peterson, MPCG, 18:41.50; 4, Hayle Ogle, WC, 19;13.30; 5, Amanda Jarrett, Carr, 19:18.70; 6, Ashley Neumiller, Carr, 19:26.60; 7, Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure, 19:33.60; 8, Mackenzie Holkesvig, HNT, 19:36; 9, Peyton Frolek, SCL, 19:36; 10, Gracie Wright, HCV, 19:46.40; 11, Mikayla Koening, GCC, 19:50.90; 12, Jayln Hall, Parshall, 19:53.60; 13, Jensyn Zink, HCV, 19;57.70; 14, Grace Bachmeier, Surrey, 20:00.10; 15, Drew Frolek, SCL, 20:01.50; 16, Chloe Thurber, Ell, 20:02.09; 17, Lacey Feist, BC, 20:02.90; 18, Kaity Hove, Trenton, 20:06.30; 19, Kristina Brossart, Rugby, 20:12.30; 20, Lana Krack, HTN, 20:18.20.

By team

Hillsboro: 48, MJ Pruneda, 21:27.86; 61, Hannah Luithle, 22:01.

Bowman County: 25, Natalie Kempenich, 20:45.16; 26, Alexius Miller, 20:45.68; 41, Abigail Bartholomay, 21:15.96; 42, Mikayla Bartholomay, 21:17.93.

Rugby: 27, Tristin Lunde, 20:46.59; 30, Ellie Duchscherer, 20:59.01; 33, Quinn Neppl, 21:01.06; 44, Taylor Nelson, 21:19.06.

Hatton-Northwood-Thompson: 51, Anne Mager, 21:34.25; 80, Leah Stang, 22:33.82; 105, Skylar Carroll, 23:20.87.

Southern McLean: 29, Amanda Odegard, 20:58.16; 34, Brook Tibke, 21:03.68; 79, Morgyn Miller, 22:28.37; 84, Jade Koski, 22:38.39; 85, Lauren Koski, 22:39.90.

Watford City: 88, Ashley Holen, 22:48.29; 108, Lindsay Peterson, 23:29.68; 118, Gemma Campbell, 23:45.69.

Surrey: 66, Mindee Boyce, 22:14.19; 69, Cambree Ferguson, 22:18.49; 75, Grace Grubaugh, 22:23.92; 97, Hailee Miller, 23:02.09.

Parshall: 28, Lilly Dixon, 20:48.16; 32, Cedar Hall, 21:00.59; 94, Sidney Hall, 22:57.55; 163, Maxine Wilkinson, 25:33.09.

Sargent Central-Lidgerwood: 98, Michaela Honl, 23:06.23; 189, Maggie Kujanson, 26:49.03.

Stanley: 21, Shambre Feiring, 20:28.44; 60, Grace Bates, 21:58.22; 77, Hannah Sorenson, 22:27.72; 89, Elle Sorenson, 22:48.31; 107, Taylor Dean, 23:28.21.

May-Port-C-G: 59, Isabell Parker, 21:57.38; 63, Nora Peterson, 22:06.17; 99, Madison Anderson, 23:07.18; 138, Morgan Palmer, 24:44.25.

Killdeer: 52, Shawnee Hansen, 21:48.30; 58, Jaylyn Hicks, 21:53.75; 64, Hannah Benz, 22:09.69; 100, Danielle Benz, 23:07.28; 147, Bailey Smith, 25:02.53.

Grafton: 35, Carlee Siaben, 21:09.27; 70, Amy Horter, 22:19.21; 91, Destiny Dominguez, 22:52.82; 113, Lilly McKay, 23:31.62; 122, Grace Narloch, 24:02.32.

Carrington: 129, Casey Mack, 24;19.69; 159, Michaela Tallmadge, 25;20.20; 161, Carmen Entzminger, 25:22.56.

Lisbon: 39, Kendra Odegard, 21:15.01; 49, Megan Howell, 21:32.41; 87, Avalon Kelly, 22:45.68; 149, McKenzie Metzgen, 25:08.40; 152, Jenna Baarson, 25:12.14.

Shiloh Christian: 37, Katie Kusler, 21:13.13; 43, Amber Stevahn, 21:17.86; 55, Allison Bearstail, 21:51.82; 117, Laura Holmstrom, 23:45.64.

Beulah-Hazen: 57, Katie Duttenhefer, 21:53.28; 103, Erin Walcker, 23:14.26; 110, Baylee Vondra, 23:30.70; 4, Shenise Klein, 23:31.31; 5, Kiana Olson, 23:53.45.

New Rockford-Sheyenne: 71, Hannah Haley, 22:19.86; 83, Ashlynn Benson, 22:37.89; 121, Chloe Heinz, 23:58.38; 124, Elizabeth Widmer, 24:07.24; 141, Mya Cudworth, 24:47.61.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: 40, Brittney Reister, 21:15.93; 95, Ashley Wolff, 23:00.55; 104, Kalie Gudmestad, 23:15.23; 162, Cierra Dockter, 25:30.61; 5, Abby Carlson, 26:34.76.

Northern Cass: 86, Sam Bosch, 22:43.12; 93, Annie Brayton, 22:55.60; 109, Alicia Westrick, 23:30.46; 151, Ariana Blacksmith, 25:09.97; 211, Mia Severson, 28:51.88.

New Town: 130, Lanell Mongram, 24:24.94; 137, Jonna Brady, 24:41.33; 165, Zoe Fox, 25:39.58; 202, Saisha Heart, 27:35.09.

Griggs County Central: 116, Cortney Hornung, 23:45.07; 144, Claire Woodstead, 24:54.76; 184, Tianna Pfeifer, 26:37.75; 210, Abby Haugen 28:39.92.

Central Cass: 38, Abby Faleide, 21:14.65; 132, Halie Holzer, 24:36.78; 156, Taytum Vogel, 25:15.32; 188, Rachelle Amundson, 26:47.51; 191, Katy Lemar, 26:50.77.

Pembina County North: 53, Jordan Jenson, 21:49.44; 102, Alexis Heidler, 23:10.76; 171, Maya Sumra, 25:59.80; 178, Jade Nelson, 26:13.38.

Barnes County North: 50, Ashley McFadgen, 21:34.17; 62, Tess Scott, 22:05.34; 187, Hailey Schaefer, 26:47.37.

Central McLean: 81, Maggie Eng, 22:35.52; 115, McKenna Wilson, 23:40.15; 180, Ashley Lee, 26:15.50; 215, Malia Wiest, 29:31.06; 217, Kaylie Wilson, 29:59.50.

Ellendale: 176, Alyssa Nishek, 26:10.70; 177, Kennedy Schimke, 26:10.71.

Langdon Area: 54, Madison Gapp, 21:50.51; 155, Callie Perry, 25:15.22; 190, Sara Hodek, 26:50.49; 199, Rachel Cheatley, 27:20.70; 221, Hannah Lundeby, 33:47.08.

Wells County: 68, Emily Beck, 22:18.29; 76, Alex Couch, 22:25.43.

Velva: 114, Rachel Mack, 23:39.52; 140, Mindy Vollmer, 24:47.12; 181, Ashley Vollmer, 26:28.85; 198, Rivers Bachman, 27:16.32; 200, Katie Mack, 27:24.03.

LaMoure: 172, Clara Heyd, 26:01.14; 212, Brittney Muske, 29:03.73.

Larimore: 65, Ellen Gregoire, 22:11.45; 173, Hannah Solseng, 26:03.72; 192, Mary Gorman, 26:50.94; 194, Deanna Piatz, 27:04.44.

Dunseith: 101, Shannon Smith, 23:10.56; 125, Caitlyn Davis, 24:08.33; 197, Lexius Davis, 27:15.01; 208, Nyoma Duchaine, 28:06.49.

Edgeley-Kulm: 36, Jasmine Rascon, 21:11.17; 164, Olivia Buckeye, 25:36.37.

Mandaree: 131, Charisma Tsosie, 24:34.78; 136, Jessee Vigen, 24:41.20; 204, Chantell Lester, 27:40.71.

Max: 22, Cassidy Huesers, 20:36.89.

Garrison: 31, Katherine White, 21:00.27.

Hettinger-Scranton: 45, Sidra Sadowsky, 21:21.30.

Harvey: 47, MacKenna Arnold, 21:24.39.

Williston Trinity: 67, Greta Eder, 22:14.23.

Rolla: 72, Maria Brien, 22:21.55.

Richland: 106, Katelyn Blilie, 23:27.78; 203, Bailey Adams, 27:40.46.

Standing Rock: 92, Charley Bailey, 22:53.89.

White Shield: 175, Kaszady Bearstail, 26:06.77; 183, Rhiannen Everett, 26:34.81.

Minot Ryan: 186, Ashley Arbegast, 26:44.57.

Burke Central: Aleyah Fettig, 29:30.72; 218, Dani Koppelsloen, 30:40.99.