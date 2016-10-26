Class B Roundup: Midkota tops Rockets in four

Recommended for you

Alicia Louters spiked 30 kills for the Rockets

Midkota 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1

Midkota 25 16 28 25

NR-S 21 25 26 23

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Aces, Hannah Heinz 5, Lauren Roscoe 4, Alicia Louters 4, Becca Allmaras 2, Lizzie Holzworth 2, Ashley Schuster. Kills, Louters 30, Roscoe 3, Holzworth 2, Hannah Heinz 2, Allmaras. Blocks, Louters 6, Schuster 3, Roscoe 3, Holzworth. Assists, Lexi Lies 17, Roscoe 11, Holzworth 5. Digs, Allmaras 17, Holzworth 10, Cassidy Bjerke 10, Roscoe 9, Heinz 8, Lies 3, Harmony Johnson 1.

Midkota: Aces, Joslyn Hoyt 4, Mariah Topp 2, Victoria Vollmer, Mckenna Frappier. Kills, Vollmer 10, Topp 9, Mikayla Donohue 8, Lauren Topp 7, Makenzie Gleason 4, Frappier. Blocks, Donohue 5, M.Topp, Vollmer. Assists, Jakenda Short 37. Digs, M.Topp 7, L.Topp 6, M.Frappier 5, Hoyt 5, Vollmer 3, Brianna Grandalen 2.

N-G-S 3, Edgeley-Kulm 1

Emily Christofferson's 27 digs and 22 kills powered Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter's 3-1 win over Edgeley-Kulm.

Megan Regner dished out 49 assists in the win. Mackenzie Heflin added four aces and 21 digs.

Katie Entzi turned in another banner night with 29 digs, 22 kills and three aces for the Rebels. Kaitlyn Schiele contributed 17 digs and 16 assists.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 3, Edgeley-Kulm 1

EK 16 25 17 21

NGS 25 22 25 25

Edgeley-Kulm: Aces, Katie Entzi 3, Haley Olsen 3, Taylor Mathern, Kaitlyn Schiele. Kills, Entzi 22, Lilly Malone 7, Schiele. Blocks, Bailey Anderson 2, Tallie Hanson 2, Malone, Schiele, Addie Hanson, Entzi. Assists, Schiele 16, T.Hanson 13. Digs, Entzi 29, Olsen 19, Schiele 17, Mathern 11, T.Hanson 6, A.Hanson, April Berntson.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Aces, Mackenzie Heflin 4, Brianna Regner 2, Shane Wentz, LaDora Schmidt, Sarah Weigel. Kills, Emily Christofferson 22, Kaylin Weigel 16, Schmidt 7, Heflin 7, Megan Regner 2, Haley Jangula. Blocks, Schmidt 2, M.Regner, Weigel. Assists, M.Regner 49, Heflin, B.Regner. Digs, Christofferson 27, Heflin 21, B.Regner 18, Weigel 17, Schmidt 13, M.Regner 12, Wentz 11, Sarah Weigel 4, Jangula 2.

BCN 3, Kidder Co. 0

Hannah Willson pounded 19 kills and turned up 18 digs in Barnes County North's sweep of Kidder County.

Jayda Haugen triggered the offense with 27 assists, while Clara Wieland led in aces (4) and blocks (3) for the Bison.

Sydney Olson's 12 kills led the Pirates. Katie Silbernagel led in digs (10) and aces (2).

Barnes County North 3, Kidder County 0

KC 17 22 22

BCN 25 25 25

Kidder County: Kills, Sydney Olson 12. Assists, Grace Benz 11, Sarah Ochsner 6. Aces, Katie Silbernagel 2, Morgan Ziesch 2. Blocks, Grace Benz 1, Morgan Ziesch 1. Digs, Silbernagel 10, Kaylee Beachler 9, Ochsner 8.

Barnes County North: Kills, Hannah Willson 19, Ashley Mcfadden 7, Jayda Haugen 5. Assists, Haugen 27. Aces, Clara Wieland 4, Ashley Samen 3, Haugen 3. Blocks, Wieland 2, Hailey Schaefer 2. Digs, Willson 18, Mcfadden 11, Haugen 11, Wieland 7.

LaMoure 3, Linton-HMB 0

LaMoure improved to 27-3 with a sweep of Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock.

The Loboes were topped by Anne Holen's 20 digs and 18 kills. Jackie Meiklejohn set up 32 assists to go with five digs, four aces and three kills. Also, Kallene Klever turned up 26 digs. Kindra Hamlin totaled 15 digs, four kills and three aces.

Jenna Bernhardt had nine digs, four kills and two blocks.

LaMoure 3, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 0

Linton-HMB 16 18 5

LaMoure 25 25 25

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock: Kills, Destiny Wenger 5, Jenna Bernhardt 4, Heidi Jacob 3, Cassie Gefroh 3, Sierra Bosch 3. Aces, Taylor Aberle 1. Assists, Payton Holzer 15, Gefroh 2. Blocks, Bernhardt 2, Jacob, Gefroh, Bosch, Wenger. Digs, Brooke Vanderlaan 14, Holzer 14, Aberle 13, Bernhardt 9.

LaMoure: Assists, Jackie Meiklejohn 32. Kills, Anna Holen 18, Ellie Holen 8, Kindra Hamlin 4, Meiklejohn 3, Alyson Rodin 1. Aces, Meiklejohn 4, Hamlin 3, E.Holen. Blocks, Thielges. Digs, Kallene Klever 26, A.Holen 20, Hamlin 15, E.Holen 12, Rodin 6, Meiklejohn 5, Thielges 3.