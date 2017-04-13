Wild confident but know Game 2 is a must-win

While the Wild might have thrown their best punch in Game 1 despite the loss — it's hard to imagine them firing 52 shots on net again in this best-of-seven series — coach Bruce Boudreau implored his players to keep their heads up.

"You're not looking at like, 'Uh oh. There's only three more games left,'" Boudreau said. "I think if we play that way and 10 percent better, then I think the results will be a little bit different. ... We anticipate a long series."

That essentially makes Game 2 Friday at Xcel Energy Center a must-win, although the Wild won't flat-out say it. They can't afford to go back to St. Louis down 0-2.

Consider: Teams that fall behind 0-2 in a best-of-seven series win the series a mere 12.7 percent of the time (49 out of 385), while teams that manage to tie at 1-1, win 52.1 percent of the time (161 out of 309).

"It's an important game, for sure," Ryan Suter said. "We have to continue to play the way we played yesterday. I thought we played well."

Eric Staal wouldn't bite either.

"I mean, every game we go into we want to win no matter what," he said. "Tomorrow is a great opportunity for us to get back on the board."

On Thursday, the Wild chose to focus on the positives from Game 1, confident that they were the better team in nearly every facet of their 2-1 overtime loss at the X, outshooting the Blues 52-26 and out-chancing them 28-14.

Heck, even Blues coach Mike Yeo agreed that his team was the second-best team on the ice on Wednesday.

"We outplayed them," said Charlie Coyle, sagely adding that the only thing the Wild failed to do was outscore the Blues. "That's what it comes down to. We execute on some of those chances and it's a different story. When we play that way, I think when this is all said and done, we're going to be in a good place."

Boudreau liked his team's mindset at Thursday's lightly attended optional practice. "They were ticked off," he said, "which is what we want them to be."

That was reflected in the dressing room, where players chalked a lot of the game up to the excellence of Blues goaltender Jake Allen, who finished with 51 saves.

"I felt like we had a lot of looks, a lot of opportunities out front that seemed to be bouncing his way last night," Staal said. "We've got to play the same game. We've got to make sure that we're aggressive on the attack. If we attack the net and get there into those dirty areas, we're going to get a couple bounces and get some more goals for sure."

In the meantime, Allen continued to play up the underdog mentality, saying he isn't so sure the Blues got the best punch the Wild can throw. Minnesota's 3.21 goals-per-game average ranked second only to Pittsburgh's 3.39 in the regular season.

"They've been one of the best offensive teams in the league all year," Allen said. "They're going to come at us the same way tomorrow. We know that. We're going to have to be on our toes, and that's the way they play. We're going to expect the exact same thing. Or more."

That might be a stretch. Still, the Wild know what's at stake on Friday. if you let an underdog stick around for too long, they start to believe.

"You just have to stay positive," Coyle said. "That's all we can do. That's our mindset right now. ... That's all we do. Just get right back on the horse. Just get right back at it."

