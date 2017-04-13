Ryan Suter clocked in at a team-high 34 minutes, 32 seconds during Wednesday's game, while four other blue liners — Jared Spurgeon, Marco Scandella, Matt Dumba, and Jonas Brodin — played between 22 and 30 minutes.

Then there was Christian Folin, who finished the first playoff game of his career with 11 minutes, 4 seconds of ice time, rendering himself unplayable for prolonged stretches over nearly 80 minutes of action.

Surely that means veteran Nate Prosser is in line to take his place for Game 2 on Friday, right?

Not so fast.

"No, I think we have to play him more to get him more involved," Boudreau said of Folin. "When he plays more, he's a better player."

Brodin and Folin were paired on the ice in the second period when Blues winger Vladimir Sobotka gave his team a 1-0 lead.

Brodin, with no pressure around him, was picked by Blues winger Alexander Steen as he tried to clear the zone. Steen then fired over a pass over to Sobotka, who uncorked a wrist shot that deflected off of Folin and into the back of the net.

"I thought Brods and Foles looked a little bit nervous," Boudreau said. "That first goal they scored off of one draw. That's a standard play by us. That should be an easy play, and I think we panicked a little bit."

Boudreau, meanwhile, praised the play of the often-criticized defensive pairing of Scandella and Dumba.

"I thought Scandella was the best player on the ice last night, and Dumba played (almost 30) minutes," Boudreau said. "So I mean, with them, it's fine."

No rest for the wicked

After making 51 saves to steal Game 1 of this best-of-seven series, Blues goaltender Jake Allen was back on the ice at Thursday's practice.

"I feel pretty good," he said afterward. "It was a late night last night and got some sleep, and I'll get some more rest tonight and be ready to go tomorrow."

When jokingly asked who he plans start between the pipes during Friday's game, Blues coach Mike Yeo deadpanned, "Still trying to figure it out. We don't discuss our lineup until the next day."

As for Allen, he is trying to stay level-headed.

"It's just a win," he said. "You can't get too high, you can't get too low. I'm not getting too excited over the saves I made, or anything like that. It's just a win. We still have a long way to go. We can't get too far ahead of ourselves."

From Russia with love

A week before the playoffs started, the Blues convinced Vladimir Sobotka to return from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and sign a three-year, $10.5 million extension that starts next season.

Sobotka has immediately paid dividends. After scoring a goal in the final game of the regular season, he potted the Blues' first goal on Wednesday. Making an immediate impact like that, Yeo said, "is obviously a very difficult thing to do."

"You can tell he's a veteran player, a player who has played in different systems," the coach continued. "He's adjusting very quickly to what we're asking. You can see he's played at the highest levels. You don't do those things without having the skill level to do it. ... He's obviously been a big addition for us."

Sobotka spent four seasons with the Blues before going to the KHL and has also played for the Boston Bruins.

