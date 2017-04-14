RB Marshawn Lynch agrees to return to NFL

The Seattle Seahawks own Lynch's rights, so the two sides still have to work out a deal before Lynch is officially a member of the Raiders.

Lynch played for the Seahawks from 2010-15 before retiring. Seattle placed Lynch on the reserved/retired list, which maintained its rights.

Lynch hinted that he was interested in playing for the Raiders earlier this year. He is an Oakland native and played collegiately at Cal before embarking on his NFL career.

The prospects sped up Thursday, when the Seahawks granted Oakland permission to negotiate with Lynch.

There was an assumption that progress was being made when Lynch tweeted, "I'm Thankfull!!!! Yes Lawd!!!!"

The 30-year-old Lynch racked up six 1,000-yard seasons in his career and rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks.

He topped 1,200 yards in four consecutive seasons for Seattle from 2011-14 before being hindered by injuries in 2015. He played in only seven games and recorded 417 yards and three touchdowns.

Signing Lynch also figures to be a solid public relations move for the Raiders, who have been approved to relocate to Las Vegas.