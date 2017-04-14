Wild fall behind 2-0 after Game 2 loss to Blues

To make matters worse for the Wild, the series is leaving the friendly confines of the Twin Cities and will resume on the road Sunday in St. Louis.

While it still might not be time to panic as the Wild were one of the best road teams in the NHL this season, teams that fall behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series win the series a mere 12.7 percent of the time (49 out of 385).

Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson scored his second goal in as many games to give his team the lead early in the second period.

Zach Parise tied the score late in the second period with his second goal in as many games thanks to an accidental pass from an ex-teammate Kyle Brodziak.

Parise let out a roar and the Xcel Energy Center crowd of 19,404 on hand — the largest crowd of the season and third-largest playoff crowd in franchise history — followed suit with a deafening cheer.

In the end, though, Schwartz quieted the crowd with his game-winning goal via a snipe with traffic in front of goaltender Devan Dubnyk.