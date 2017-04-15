Gimenez set his sights high

"I think that might be a record," Gimenez said with a grin. "While 130 wins might not necessarily be realistic, obviously it's a tremendous goal to shoot for. We do feel like we have a group of guys in here that are starting to believe in each other, and that can be a dangerous, dangerous thing."

Working on a streak of two straight division titles with the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians, the 34-year-old utility catcher wasn't joking one bit when he suggested the Twins might be coalescing into something special.

"I've seen that happen before," he said. "When you get a group that might not necessarily have the flashiest names but has that belief, it's a big deal. You have a group of guys that start believing we can play and be successful when we do it and play together, that goes a long way."

Comedic pause.

"Maybe it's 130 wins," he said. "That'd be pretty sweet."

Very serviceable

A more immediate goal for the Twins will be finding ways to use Gimenez's highly valuable skill set and uncommon positional flexibility. While the Twins have bounced their catchers into the field for years, including Chris Herrmann at first and Ryan Doumit in the corner outfield in recent seasons, Gimenez is different because he actually carries a high level of competency and confidence into such assignments.

Nearly a quarter of his 211 career starts in the majors have come at positions other than catcher.

In addition to first base, where he has started 22 times, he also has seen time in left field (10 starts), right field (four) and third base (one). He even has mopped up on the mound three times, two of those coming last year with the American League champion Cleveland Indians.

"I welcome it, to be honest with you," Gimenez said. "I know my main job is to be the backup catcher, but I'm also very comfortable at first and capable of playing other positions. I broke into the big leagues as a super utility player, and I did that a lot in the minor leagues."

Indeed, over parts of 12 seasons in the minors, the former University of Nevada athlete has made 62 starts at first, 71 at third, 84 in left and 55 in right. Add those exposures to his big-league time, and Gimenez has 3,006 career professional innings at corner infield and outfield positions.

"I might not be Joe Mauer at first base and Gold Glove variety, but I'm going to make all the plays I'm supposed to make, and I might surprise you with a few of them too," Gimenez said. "I think I'm a very serviceable replacement. I don't think you're going to lose much, I guess you could say, at least in my opinion. My thought process is that."

It was this positional flexibility that gave Gimenez the upper hand in a spring battle for the backup catching job with John Ryan Murphy. Even though Murphy began his professional career as a third baseman and was already on the 40-man roster, Gimenez had added enough quivers to his positional collection to have his minor-league contract selected in advance of Opening Day.

On the first homestand, Gimenez got a late-inning look at third base with Miguel Sano shifting over to first. When Sano's first career start at first only went so-so in Chicago, the idea of using both catchers at once — starting Gimenez at first and Jason Castro behind the plate — gained traction.

"There's always a chance both guys could get hurt," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "Worst-case scenario, they run into each other. It's one of those risks I think from time to time you're going to have to be willing to take. I don't know what mathematics would tell you about numbers and risks and odds, but there's going to be times, at least given the roster now, where we're going to have to get them both in there."

And if there's actually a popup halfway between home and first that brings his two catchers into close proximity, exactly what shade of green might Molitor turn?

"You'll probably see me get out on the field if I see that," Molitor said.

Platoon weapon

Additional driving factors in the need for Gimenez to get out from behind the plate, besides the fact ByungHo Park and Kennys Vargas started the year at Triple-A Rochester, are his strong history against left-handed pitching and Castro's career struggles against same-sided pitching.

In 248 career plate appearances against lefties, the righty-swinging Gimenez has hit .264 with a .361 on-base percentage and .401 slugging mark. That's significantly better than what he's been able to produce in 536 big-league at-bats against righties: a .199 batting average with a .578 OPS (combined OBP/slugging).

Why such a stark contrast?

"I don't know," Gimenez said. "It's not that I'm not comfortable facing righties. I feel like lefties have a tendency to play into my swing a little bit better. I've had some success. I just hope I can continue to do that."

Castro's surprisingly hot start at the plate has masked some of the need to spot him against tougher lefties, but he has hit just .193 with a .547 OPS in 562 career at-bats against same-sided pitching. Against righties, he is a .247 hitter with a .330 OBP and a .755 OPS.

"You don't try to hit better against one or the other; sometimes it just happens." Gimenez said. "It's enabled me to stay where I've wanted to be for the last few years. As long as I can keep doing what I'm supposed to do ... I don't have to go 4 for 4 against somebody."