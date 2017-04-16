Wild on brink of elimination after Blues take Game 3

“Yeah, after the type of season we had, this is definitely hard to imagine right now,” veteran center Eric Staal said bluntly after the game.

And he’s absolutely right. Nobody could’ve seen this coming even two weeks.

Heck, the Wild were supposedly figuring things out after a rough March, and entered the postseason with points in seven of their final eight games. Meanwhile, even though the Blues were one of the hottest teams in the NHL down the stretch, they entered the postseason as the long shot to win the Stanley Cup, at least according to Bovada.

It took five days for the narrative to completely turn on its head.

After sneaking out of the Twin Cities with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Blues returned home and delivered what might prove to be the knockout blow.

In the midst of a series-defining 60-minute stretch, the Blues got goals from defenseman Colton Parayko, winger Jaden Schwartz, and center Alexander Steen, while star goaltender Jake Allen finished with 40 saves.

“I’m not going to criticize is our effort,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “These guys are trying right to the end. They are trying as bad as everybody. They want to bring it home to Minnesota, and right now, it’s not working.”

There have only been four teams in NHL history that have risen from the dead after falling behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven series, which means things are starting to look extremely bleak.

“Well, it is possible,” Boudreau rationalized. “It’s been done. It doesn’t happen very often. When we have three games that were as close as ours, it doesn’t take a lot to turn it over.”

It doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence, however, that the Wild haven’t shown any signs of being able to score. They have basically been allergic to burying Grade A chances and haven’t held the lead in nearly 200 minutes of action. Those coming from the second-best offensive team in the NHL throughout the regular season.

When asked what gives him belief that the Wild can complete the comeback despite those struggles, goaltender Devan Dubnyk responded, “We have had our chances and we’ve had some that found a way to stay out of the net. If we were getting smoked every game, obviously then that’s a different story. That’s not the case.”

Parayko gave his team the lead early in the first period with a wrist shot that appeared to change directions in front of Dubnyk before soaring high glove side into the back of the net.

Allen then started to fall into a groove in the second period with a few highlight-reel glove saves before snakebitten winger Charlie Coyle finally beat him with a greasy goal in front to level the score. That, however, might go down as the only 5 on 5 goal of the series for the Wild, who were the best 5 on 5 team in the NHL throughout the regular season.

It wouldn’t stay tied for long as Schwartz cashed in on a power play a couple of minutes later to put his team back on top. He outworked Marco Scandella to gain inside position before slamming home a pinpoint wraparound pass from Steen.

“That’s how it goes sometimes,” Coyle said. “Not ideal.

In the final frame, the Wild threw everything they had at Allen, and he was up the task every single time to preserve the win.

“We have to be better,” veteran defenseman Ryan Suter said. “It’s not rocket science. We have to be better.”

That starts — and maybe ends — with Game 4 on Wednesday at Scottrade Center.

“Our whole goal is to win Wednesday,” Boudreau said. “We win Wednesday and we’ll be happy for a day and we’ll see what happens on Friday.”